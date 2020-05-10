Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Shares of Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT) fell 16.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 331,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 72% from the average session volume of 192,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile (TSE:FT)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project located in the Northwest Territories.

