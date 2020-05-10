Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $75.35

Shares of Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €75.35 ($87.62) and last traded at €74.85 ($87.03), with a volume of 5231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €74.45 ($86.57).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.10 ($68.72) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €74.39 ($86.50).

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €64.13 and a 200 day moving average price of €67.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.60.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.