Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Hits New 12-Month High at $76.30

Shop Apotheke Europe NV (ETR:SAE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €76.30 ($88.72) and last traded at €75.30 ($87.56), with a volume of 6600 shares. The stock had previously closed at €75.00 ($87.21).

SAE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shop Apotheke Europe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €73.00 ($84.88).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $932.18 million and a PE ratio of -27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.10, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is €61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is €47.31.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.