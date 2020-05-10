Relevium Technologies (CVE:RLV) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Relevium Technologies Inc (CVE:RLV) shares dropped 12.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 277,600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,227,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.30, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $5.16 million and a P/E ratio of -1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03.

About Relevium Technologies (CVE:RLV)

Relevium Technologies Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of assets or businesses in the health and wellness markets with a focus on e-commerce. The company markets dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition products, and nutri cosmeceuticals primarily through its Bioganix brand portfolio online, as well as dietary supplements under the LeefyLyfe brand name through its wholesale, retail, and online distribution channels.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Relevium Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relevium Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.