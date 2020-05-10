Stelmine Canada (CVE:STH) Shares Down 16.7%

Stelmine Canada Ltd (CVE:STH)’s share price fell 16.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 41,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 23% from the average session volume of 33,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56.

Stelmine Canada Company Profile (CVE:STH)

Stelmine Canada Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development, and operation of mining properties. Its flagship property is the Courcy project, which comprise 393 claims for a total surface area of 206 square kilometers located in Fermont, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Québec, Canada.

