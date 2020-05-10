First Cobalt (CVE:FCC) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

Shares of First Cobalt Corp (CVE:FCC) fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, 425,204 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 479,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.91 million and a PE ratio of -0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 17.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28.

First Cobalt Company Profile (CVE:FCC)

First Cobalt Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties. The company's principal assets include the Greater Cobalt project, including the cobalt north, south, and central camps located in Ontario, Canada; and the Iron Creek project that is situated in Idaho, the United States.

