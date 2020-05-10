Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Shares Down 4.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL)’s share price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.75. The company traded as low as C$1.19 and last traded at C$1.22, approximately 581,927 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,396,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.00 price target on Kelt Exploration and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Kelt Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.84, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$97.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$115.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration Ltd will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

