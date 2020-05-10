Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Trading 12.5% Higher

Trigon Metals Inc (CVE:TM) traded up 12.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 90,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 115,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.13.

About Trigon Metals (CVE:TM)

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

