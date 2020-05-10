Cape Lambert Resources (ASX:CFE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.00

Cape Lambert Resources Limited (ASX:CFE) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.00 ($0.00) and last traded at A$0.00 ($0.00), with a volume of 4205407 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$0.00 ($0.00).

The company has a market cap of $930.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.41.

In other Cape Lambert Resources news, insider Antony (Tony) Sage 38,499,995 shares of Cape Lambert Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th.

Cape Lambert Resources Limited engages in the investment, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for iron ore, cobalt, copper, gold, uranium, lithium, and lead-silver-zinc assets in Australia, Europe, Africa, and South America. The company also has an option to acquire 70% interests in the Kitwe cobalt-copper tailings project.

