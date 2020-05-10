Cape Lambert Resources (ASX:CFE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.00

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cape Lambert Resources Limited (ASX:CFE) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.00 ($0.00) and last traded at A$0.00 ($0.00), with a volume of 4205407 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$0.00 ($0.00).

The company has a market cap of $930.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.41.

In other Cape Lambert Resources news, insider Antony (Tony) Sage 38,499,995 shares of Cape Lambert Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th.

Cape Lambert Resources Company Profile (ASX:CFE)

Cape Lambert Resources Limited engages in the investment, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for iron ore, cobalt, copper, gold, uranium, lithium, and lead-silver-zinc assets in Australia, Europe, Africa, and South America. The company also has an option to acquire 70% interests in the Kitwe cobalt-copper tailings project.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cape Lambert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cape Lambert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Sets New 1-Year High at $133.71
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Sets New 1-Year High at $133.71
Teranga Gold Hits New 1-Year High at $10.91
Teranga Gold Hits New 1-Year High at $10.91
SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Hits New 1-Year High at $100.16
SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Hits New 1-Year High at $100.16
Nova Measuring Instruments Sets New 52-Week High at $42.44
Nova Measuring Instruments Sets New 52-Week High at $42.44
Monolithic Power Systems Sets New 1-Year High at $209.92
Monolithic Power Systems Sets New 1-Year High at $209.92
AtriCure Sets New 12-Month High at $45.21
AtriCure Sets New 12-Month High at $45.21


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report