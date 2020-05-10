AES (NYSE:AES) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AES (NYSE:AES) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AES from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded AES from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded AES from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AES from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AES has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.79.

Shares of AES stock opened at $12.87 on Thursday. AES has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. AES had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AES will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

In related news, VP Tish Mendoza acquired 3,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $30,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,858.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lisa Krueger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,560.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 39,293 shares of company stock worth $442,461. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 34.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in AES by 83.7% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 187,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 85,416 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in AES by 41.4% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 294,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 86,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in AES by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 30,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in AES by 29.8% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,133,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,418,000 after buying an additional 260,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

