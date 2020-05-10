Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (LON:AML) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (LON:AML) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 389.71 ($5.13).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AML. HSBC downgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of LON:AML opened at GBX 45.30 ($0.60) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $550.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 103.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 365.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.82. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 353.13 ($4.65).

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Ali El Sayed sold 20,301,262 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.26), for a total transaction of £81,205,048 ($106,820,636.67). Also, insider Mark Wilson sold 216,988 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37), for a total transaction of £60,756.64 ($79,921.92).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

