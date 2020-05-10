Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCBFF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC upgraded Standard Chartered from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Standard Chartered stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.23. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

