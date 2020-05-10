Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CUE shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 13.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CUE opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $28.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 2.25.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.15). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,061.22% and a negative return on equity of 115.92%. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

