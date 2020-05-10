Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HESM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to an “e+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

In other Hess Midstream Partners news, Director Stephen J. J. Letwin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $109,914.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.56 per share, with a total value of $489,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $693,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,973,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,393,000. Institutional investors own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HESM opened at $16.16 on Friday. Hess Midstream Partners has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $876.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 2.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.431 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This is an increase from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 143.33%.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

