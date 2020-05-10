CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. CIBC upgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 834.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,136,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,196,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,252,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 93,182 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,293,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,785 shares during the last quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,685,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 313.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,115,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879,786 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $396.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.12.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $550.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

