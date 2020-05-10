DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of DXP Enterprises from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of DXP Enterprises from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.77. DXP Enterprises has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average of $29.85.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $300.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,575,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,580,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,138,000 after buying an additional 29,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

