Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.42.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, February 24th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

LUNMF opened at $4.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 455.46 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $6.34.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.68%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.