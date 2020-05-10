GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Monday, April 20th.

Get GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR alerts:

Shares of GLPEY opened at $5.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $8.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.14.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.