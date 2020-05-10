Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.08.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ MESA opened at $4.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.91 million, a PE ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.69. Mesa Air Group has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $184.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.23 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mesa Air Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,653 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 1,409.6% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,537,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,734,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 188,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 426,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

