Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.70.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TOY shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Spin Master from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$33.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Get Spin Master alerts:

TSE TOY opened at C$19.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.23. Spin Master has a one year low of C$9.73 and a one year high of C$46.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$624.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$621.73 million. Equities analysts expect that Spin Master will post 0.9675431 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.