Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

RVNC opened at $20.09 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

