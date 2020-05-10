ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABR. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In other news, EVP Der Reis Dennis Van bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $86,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,006.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Elenio bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 400,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,242.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $193,200. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 54,026 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 257.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 237,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 171,181 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $2,974,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08. The company has a market cap of $830.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $15.77.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $88.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 42.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

