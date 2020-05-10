Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIV. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get Telefonica Brasil alerts:

Shares of VIV stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. Telefonica Brasil has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $0.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Telefonica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 1,260.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.