Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$61.50.

A number of analysts have commented on EMA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Emera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$54.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion and a PE ratio of 19.71. Emera has a twelve month low of C$42.12 and a twelve month high of C$60.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$55.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.50.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60. The business had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.65 billion.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

