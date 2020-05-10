VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.45.

Several equities analysts have commented on VICI shares. TheStreet downgraded VICI Properties from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $28.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 19th.

NYSE:VICI opened at $17.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 69.44, a current ratio of 69.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.68 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VICI Properties news, insider Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $209,492.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,200.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak bought 23,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $583,266.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 315,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,913.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,325 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 32.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

