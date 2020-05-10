UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UGI. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UGI by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,518,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,775,000 after buying an additional 606,412 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in UGI by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,813,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,386,000 after buying an additional 408,650 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,437,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,408,000 after buying an additional 1,048,441 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,362,000 after buying an additional 1,076,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in UGI by 51.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,118,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,157,000 after buying an additional 1,056,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $55.02.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. UGI had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UGI will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

