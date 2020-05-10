Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NGVT. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ingevity from $111.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

Get Ingevity alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael P. Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.13 per share, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,889.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane H. Gulyas acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.21 per share, for a total transaction of $48,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,028 shares of company stock valued at $472,860. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Ingevity by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average of $66.96. Ingevity has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $108.20.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. Ingevity had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Ingevity’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.