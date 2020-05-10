CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.90.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CECE shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CECE opened at $4.79 on Friday. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $80.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.64 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $862,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 280,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 20,436 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 550,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.