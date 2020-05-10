Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

CSFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens cut shares of Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Centerstate Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.90 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,615.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David G. Salyers purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,988 shares in the company, valued at $354,187.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 20,800 shares of company stock worth $354,537 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSFL. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Centerstate Bank by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Centerstate Bank during the 4th quarter worth $1,438,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Centerstate Bank during the 4th quarter worth $498,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Centerstate Bank by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 284,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Centerstate Bank by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSFL opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.12. Centerstate Bank has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $209.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.73 million. Research analysts forecast that Centerstate Bank will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Centerstate Bank’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

