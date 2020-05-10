AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AAON’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded AAON from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded AAON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

AAON stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average of $50.34. AAON has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.72.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $137.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AAON will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AAON by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,105,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,269,000 after acquiring an additional 506,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in AAON by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AAON by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,655,000 after acquiring an additional 16,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AAON by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AAON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,364,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

