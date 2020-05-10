CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) from a d rating to a c rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CPS Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of CPSH opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers.

