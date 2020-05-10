Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Global Medical REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley upgraded Global Medical REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.93.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $461.83 million, a P/E ratio of 95.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $21.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 87.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 39.2% in the first quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

