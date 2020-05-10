Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Beyond Meat’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beyond Meat in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

BYND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $118.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $129.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.74.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $133.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -834.44. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $239.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.10 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. AGF Investments America Inc. purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,235,000. JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,559,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. 29.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cari Soto sold 7,850 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $665,052.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,640.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,027,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,141 shares of company stock worth $5,605,964 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

