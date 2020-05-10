Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Securities lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.33.
NYSE PBH opened at $40.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.80.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBH. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.
