Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Securities lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.33.

NYSE PBH opened at $40.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $251.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBH. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

