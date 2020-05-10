TheStreet Lowers Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) to D

TheStreet cut shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on IPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrepid Potash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Intrepid Potash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.
Shares of NYSE:IPI opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Intrepid Potash has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.87.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 28,911 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at $1,856,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 45,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.
About Intrepid Potash
Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.
