TheStreet Lowers Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) to D

TheStreet cut shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on IPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrepid Potash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Intrepid Potash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IPI opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Intrepid Potash has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.87.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $52.12 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 28,911 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at $1,856,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 45,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.