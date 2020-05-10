TheStreet Upgrades Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BCEI. ValuEngine cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.19. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $60.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.12 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after acquiring an additional 119,528 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 784,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,313,000 after acquiring an additional 160,168 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 783,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,290,000 after acquiring an additional 452,302 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 565,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after acquiring an additional 223,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 373,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after acquiring an additional 122,310 shares during the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.