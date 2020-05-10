BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BJRI. Wedbush lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.28.

BJRI stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $373.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.90. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $50.14.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.28. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Noah A. Elbogen purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.32 per share, with a total value of $439,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Levin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $63,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $781,765 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 24.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 54.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

