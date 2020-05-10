Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Maxim Group in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 163.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.40 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.73.

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $40.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 0.22.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.18). Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million. Analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRTS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 213.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Mairs & Power INC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

