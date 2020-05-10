Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Securities lowered Main Street Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Main Street Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Main Street Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of MAIN opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $45.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.22.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.77 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 53.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

In related news, COO Jesse E. Morris bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,907.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,892.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Insiders bought a total of 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $223,853 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,386,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 779,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after acquiring an additional 75,135 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,637,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 312,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after acquiring an additional 35,783 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 168,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 31,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

