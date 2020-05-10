Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Cut to D at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deluxe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price objective on Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deluxe has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of DLX stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.53. Deluxe has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 38.66% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Deluxe will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

