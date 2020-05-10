Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Earns Sector Perform Rating from AltaCorp Capital

AltaCorp Capital restated their sector perform rating on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Waste Connections from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.47.

NYSE:WCN opened at $92.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.21. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $105.17.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 479.0% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 692,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,692,000 after acquiring an additional 572,483 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Waste Connections by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 750,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,299,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Waste Connections by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,424,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,644,000 after purchasing an additional 77,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Waste Connections by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,407,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,119,000 after purchasing an additional 250,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

