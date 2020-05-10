Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LAD has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Buckingham Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lithia Motors from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.75.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $113.56 on Thursday. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $165.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.60.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $30,383.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $160,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 426.7% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

