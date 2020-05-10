Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Camden Property Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.47.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

CPT stock opened at $88.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.05. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.34 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.