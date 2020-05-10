Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FISV. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Fiserv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Fiserv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $104.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.63 and its 200 day moving average is $109.23. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,074,697.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,518,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,688 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6,803.1% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,401,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,361 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,830,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 110.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,021,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,765 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

