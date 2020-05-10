Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Maxim Group in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 72.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Joint from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Joint from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $178.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 1.09. Joint has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 million. Joint had a return on equity of 92.78% and a net margin of 6.86%. Analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jake Singleton acquired 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,266.15. Also, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 69,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $897,865.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 210,601 shares of company stock worth $2,423,189. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Joint by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Joint by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Joint by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Joint during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Joint by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

