Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.27.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $14.52.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 17.96% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $53,982.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,982.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $34,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,115.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,459 shares of company stock worth $1,590,911 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 75,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

