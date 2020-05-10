Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MCFT. ValuEngine raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10. Mastercraft Boat has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $26.74.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $102.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.36 million. Mastercraft Boat had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a positive return on equity of 52.12%. Analysts forecast that Mastercraft Boat will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 49,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

