Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $21.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.
NYSE:SCU opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $584.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Sculptor Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. 20.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Sculptor Capital Management
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.
