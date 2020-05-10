Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $21.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

NYSE:SCU opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $584.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Sculptor Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $72.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.35 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 82.35%. Research analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. 20.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

