PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) from a c rating to a d rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday. Nomura Securities restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $19.17. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $23.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.81) by ($3.18). The business had revenue of ($506.52) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.30 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 12.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan bought 39,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $224,399.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Willey bought 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 79,707 shares of company stock worth $550,928 and sold 2,956 shares worth $60,677. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $6,355,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

