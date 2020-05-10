SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SB One Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

SBBX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Boenning Scattergood cut SB One Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of SBBX stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SB One Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $25.24.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 million. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 22.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SB One Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adriano M. Duarte acquired 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 16,041 shares in the company, valued at $256,656. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Labozzetta acquired 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $36,652.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,104.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,033 shares of company stock valued at $85,288. 14.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SB One Bancorp by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 36.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

